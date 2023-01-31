Crime 15-year-old, 18-year-old charged with assault for Dorchester triple stabbing involving students The altercation took place at a basketball court near TechBoston Academy.

Boston police have charged a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old Dorchester man with assault in connection with a triple stabbing that took place in Dorchester Monday.

The stabbing happened at a basketball court in Roberts Park near TechBoston Academy soon after school dismissal. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper confirmed Monday that the stabbing involved Boston students.

Police responded to the stabbing just before 2:45 and found three victims suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that after the stabbing, they found and arrested 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester, and a 15-year-old male near Ashmont Station.

Wall is facing three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The 15-year-old is facing three counts of delinquent assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

WCVB reported Tuesday that TechBoston Academy confirmed that one of the suspects is a student at the school. The news station reported previously that all the victims were students.

WBZ-TV shared a video Monday reportedly showing the stabbing. It also reported that witnesses said the altercation began as a fistfight between several people.

In March 2022, a student and a teacher were shot in the TechBoston Academy parking lot, leading to the arrest of two teens.