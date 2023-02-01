Crime Local police department wants you to turn in your criminal ex this Valentine’s Day Abington Police Department offers to treat criminals to a "Valentine's Day Special" this holiday. Abington Police

One area police department is getting cheeky with its Facebook posts for Valentine’s Day.

The Abington Police Department is currently encouraging jilted lovers to turn in their criminal exes this Feb. 14, according to a post on their Facebook page.

“Do you have an ex-valentine that you know has warrants?” the post asks. “Or maybe they’re driving around drunk🍻 or with drugs💊 on board. This year, we have a very special gift for them!🎁”

The department offers to take them out on a special date with “free transportation, secure accommodations, free dinner, a professional set of photos for the internet, and a very special set of bracelets.”

“Just give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest!” the post reads.

For those not in Abington, the APD recommends contacting a local police station, writing that the other departments would be “glad to assist.”