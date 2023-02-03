Crime Former Lowell High School athletic trainer allegedly ‘inappropriately’ touched 2 student-athletes Damon Amato, 32, of Northborough is facing related charges.

A 32-year-old Northborough man allegedly “inappropriately” touched two juvenile female athletes while he was working as an athletic trainer at Lowell High School.

Damon Amato was arraigned last week on three counts of indecent assault and battery on persons over the age of 14, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

His next court date is Feb. 17.