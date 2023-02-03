Police: 4 teens charged after chase in stolen car

Newsletter Signup
Four teens face a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car, according to authorities.
Friday around 2 p.m., Randolph police received a call about a car stolen from a parking lot located at 27 Warren St.
Randolph police officers spotted the car a short time later and attempted to stop it, according to a statement from police.
Authorities said the vehicle’s 17-year-old driver allegedly refused to stop for police, and reversed into a cruiser near the Braintree town line. The officer was not injured.
Three passengers got out of car and fled on foot, according to the statement.
Police said the driver fled to Braintree, where the driver was arrested after the car crashed near Braintree High.
The passengers — two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old — were also arrested by police, according to the statement.
Police did not identify the suspects due to their ages.
The 17-year-old driver was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, operating on a suspended license, reckless operation, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
The passengers were charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. The 17-year-old passenger was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon (a switchblade knife).
All four are expected to be arraigned in Quincy Juvenile Court at a later date.
