Crime Worcester police charge man with unlawful machine gun possession The 21-year-old man faces a slew of gun-related charges for allegedly possessing a pistol with a Glock switch attachment.

Worcester police arrested a man Thursday night for allegedly carrying a machine gun pistol following a report of shots fired, according to authorities.

Investigators said they arrested Chance Brown, 21, around 10 p.m. on Southbridge Street in Worcester following a police pursuit. An investigation began hours earlier, at about 11:30 a.m., when officers responded to a report of shots fired on Main Street. Detectives did not locate a victim, but believed a white Toyota Camry was involved in the incident, according to officials.

Hours later, at approximately 9:40 p.m., a Worcester police officer was patrolling Main Street when he spotted the Toyota and attempted to pull it over. The car’s operator failed to stop, and the pursuit continued on to Glenwood Street, where two people jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police.

Advertisement:

The officer got out of his cruiser and chased the individuals but could not locate them. Soon after, a different officer noticed the Toyota on Southbridge Street and was able to pull over the vehicle, according to officials. Brown was the only occupant in the car at the time, according to investigators.

Upon searching the car, police said they allegedly found a loaded handgun with a defaced serial number on the passenger’s side. A small device that converts the gun into a machine pistol capable of automatic fire — known as a Glock switch — was allegedly attached to the firearm, according to officials.

Brown faces several gun charges, including unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and failure to stop for police.

Police said the incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting worcesterma.gov/police or calling the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.