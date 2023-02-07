Teen employee shot at Wendy’s drive-through in Lynn

Newsletter Signup
A teenage employee was shot at a Wendy’s in Lynn Tuesday.
Police were called to an outpost of the fast food chain on Boston Street at 5:54 p.m., according to Lynn police. A male employee was shot at a drive-through window, police said.
The victim is 17 years old, WCVB reported. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The employee suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was brought to a local hospital, police said.
An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
A person working at a nearby Burger King told WCVB that the shooter was in a car parked in the drive-through lane.
Footage taken by NBC10 Boston showed a heavy police presence at the scene.
