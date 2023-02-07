Crime Teen employee shot at Wendy’s drive-through in Lynn The victim was reportedly transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A teenage employee was shot at a Wendy’s in Lynn Tuesday.

Police were called to an outpost of the fast food chain on Boston Street at 5:54 p.m., according to Lynn police. A male employee was shot at a drive-through window, police said.

The victim is 17 years old, WCVB reported. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The employee suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was brought to a local hospital, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

A person working at a nearby Burger King told WCVB that the shooter was in a car parked in the drive-through lane.

Footage taken by NBC10 Boston showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

A man working the Wendy’s drive thru window on Boston St. in Lynn was shot at 5:45p.m. His wounds are non-life threatening. He’s in the hospital recovering. No arrests made @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/vPAcSwd1ZK — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) February 8, 2023