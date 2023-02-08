Crime Police looking to ID suspect in assault near Fenway Park The assault happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 8.

The suspect. – Boston police

Detectives are currently looking to identify a suspect related to an assault and battery that happened near Fenway Park last month, according to a Boston police press release.

At around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a physical altercation around Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street resulted in serious injuries for an adult male victim, police said. A photo of the suspect — a young, white male — was included in the release.

Tips can be directed to the detectives assigned to the case at 617-343-4683. Anonymous tips should go to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).