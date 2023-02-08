Police looking to ID suspect in assault near Fenway Park

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Detectives are currently looking to identify a suspect related to an assault and battery that happened near Fenway Park last month, according to a Boston police press release.
At around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a physical altercation around Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street resulted in serious injuries for an adult male victim, police said. A photo of the suspect — a young, white male — was included in the release.
Tips can be directed to the detectives assigned to the case at 617-343-4683. Anonymous tips should go to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.