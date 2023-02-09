Crime Former Everett Superintendent convicted of indecent assault “The defendant in this case used his position of power to victimize one of his employees, assaulting her and repeatedly making her feel unsafe, uncomfortable and powerless at her place of employment.” Former Everett Public Schools Superintendent Frederick F. Foresteire listens to a victum impact statement being read in Malden District Court. Jonathan Wiggs /Boston Globe

Frederick Foresteire, the former superintendent of Everett public schools, was found guilty of indecent assault and battery Thursday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Foresteire, 79, allegedly assaulted a 41-year-old woman who worked for him in the Everett Public School Administration Building. A jury convicted Foresteire of assaulting the woman multiple times in 2017 and 2018. He allegedly touched the woman on the buttocks numerous times.

The verdict comes after a three-day trial in the Malden District Court.

“The defendant in this case used his position of power to victimize one of his employees, assaulting her and repeatedly making her feel unsafe, uncomfortable and powerless at her place of employment,” Ryan said in a statement. “Today’s verdict reflects our commitment to protecting this victim and to holding the defendant accountable for his actions.”

Foresteire will now serve 90 days of an 18-month sentence in a county jail. He was ordered to stay away from the victim, witnesses, and all Everett public schools. He must also register as a sex offender.

“I commend the work by our investigative team and want to remind all those in our community that we stand ready to assist those that are victimized,” Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie said in a statement.

Another two counts of indecent assault and battery are pending against Foresteire, which allegedly involved two other former female employees. They allege he cornered and groped them. The second case against him has been set for trial on Feb. 15.

Foresteire looked bewildered Thursday as he was placed in handcuffs following the verdict. His wife of 53 years wept on a nearby bench, The Boston Globe reported.

Foresteire worked as superintendent from 1989 until he retired in 2018.

The victim in the first case told jurors during the trial that Foresteire frequently made unwanted comments and advances on her, the Globe reported. This included calling her “Miss Argentina.”

The six-person jury delivered a split verdict, and Foresteire was not convicted on allegations that he pulled the woman’s shirt and bra strap off her shoulder, at times exposing her breast and putting his mouth on her breast, according to the Globe.

The woman testified that Foresteire would constantly put his hand around her waist and near her buttocks. This made her uncomfortable and nervous, and she described trying to avoid her boss’s advances as a cat-and-mouse game.

“Even if there were people around, and if no one could see, his hand would make it to my butt, always,” the woman said in court, according to the Globe. “If I was by myself, it would be a smack on the butt, or a squeeze on the butt, whatever he felt like doing that day.”

Foresteire took the stand on Wednesday. He denied touching the woman inappropriately, but did admit to calling her “Miss Argentina,” according to the Globe.

“She liked it,” Foresteire reportedly told jurors. “She brought it on herself.”