Crime Former Foxborough teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges Thomas Davis, who used to work at Foxborough High School, was first arrested in 2021.

A former teacher at Foxborough High School pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet.

Thomas Davis, 42, of Mansfield was first arrested in 2021. The former special education teacher is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

Davis was reported to the FBI in July 2021 after he apparently showed someone a video of himself engaging in sexual acts with a person who appeared to be a minor, according to an affidavit obtained by Boston.com at the time. Davis said the person in the video was one of his students, the person who reported Davis told agents.

Police searched Davis’ home on Aug. 26, 2021. They found about 40 images of child pornography on a laptop owned by Davis. This included images of minors under the age of 12, officials said. A forensic analysis of the laptop later revealed additional child pornography.

The search occurred at 6:30 a.m. that day, and Davis did not resist. He admitted to having child pornography on his laptop, and gave police the password to the device, according to the affidavit. Davis said he downloaded the images from an app, but denied ever touching a child inappropriately.

Agents located the approximately 20-minute video that the reporting person described to police. Davis reportedly claimed the person in the video told him they were an adult, and that he had met them online.

Davis faces up to 20 years in prison.