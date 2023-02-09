Police look to ID suspect who punched 62-year-old woman in Downtown Crossing concourse

Newsletter Signup
MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who punched a 62-year-old woman.
The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Downtown Crossing concourse.
Police say the woman passed by the suspect and said “excuse me,” before the suspect struck her with a closed fist without provocation or warning.
They asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s SeeSay app.
