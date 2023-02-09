Crime Police look to ID suspect who punched 62-year-old woman in Downtown Crossing concourse MBTA Transit Police said the suspect struck the woman with a closed fist unprovoked and without warning. MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who punched a 62-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who punched a 62-year-old woman.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Downtown Crossing concourse.

Police say the woman passed by the suspect and said “excuse me,” before the suspect struck her with a closed fist without provocation or warning.

They asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the department’s SeeSay app.

Another photo that may help in the identification. TY. https://t.co/1axR3xmcse pic.twitter.com/78f5f8U4tq — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 8, 2023