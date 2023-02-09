Crime Dead body pulled from from Charles River ID’d as Cambridge man It is unclear whether police suspect foul play.

State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif.

Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a news release. He was last seen by family members on Tuesday.

There were no external signs of violence or trauma on Assalif’s body, according to State Police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on his body.

State Police said they were notified of a potential body in the river around 12:30 p.m. by a construction worker. The department’s marine unit responded and pulled it to shore near the Boston University Sailing Pavilion, which is next to the BU bridge between Cambridge and Boston.

State Police are investigating what happened to the body, but did not specify whether they suspect foul play or not. They said they would update the public as their investigation progresses.