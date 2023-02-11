Crime Girl summonsed to court after allegedly brandishing taser, meat cleaver at Roxbury charter school The teenager allegedly flashed the weapons during a dispute with another girl in a high school restroom.

A 16-year-old Boston student allegedly brandished several weapons, including a meat cleaver and taser, during a dispute with another student.

The alleged incident happened Thursday at City on a Hill Charter Public School, a college preparatory high school, WBZ reported.

According to police logs, Boston police responded to the high school, located at 58 Circuit St. in Roxbury, just after 11 a.m. for an incident involving “threats to do bodily harm.”

The girl, who was not named, allegedly flashed a taser, a large meat cleaver, and a small kitchen knife at another girl in a school restroom, according to WBZ.

Advertisement:

Police confiscated the weapons, though they did not arrest the teenager, according to officials. She was, however, summonsed to court for allegedly making threats with the weapons.

That same day, school officials confiscated a knife from a middle school student at the James Condon School in South Boston. Last year, ammunition was discovered in the school’s bathroom.

“Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects on students and adults,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said in a statement Thursday.

“We’re seeing this in myriad ways, especially regarding mental health and how people respond to moments of conflict. It is critical that students share with staff if they see or hear something that makes them feel unsafe.”