Crime 2 men charged after allegedly boxing in Cape Cod officer, firing BB gun at him The officer was not hurt during the incident.

Barnstable police arrested and charged two men after they allegedly boxed in an unmarked police cruiser before shooting a BB gun at an officer. The officer was not hurt.

Barnstable police said in a news release that on Saturday around 11 p.m., 29-year-old Centerville resident Jordan Berrio and 50-year-old Hyannis resident Robert Carver surrounded an unmarked Barnstable police cruiser with their cars on Main Street in Hyannis.

Berrio then allegedly shot a BB gun at the driver’s side window and door before speeding away from the scene, police said. Responding officers soon caught up to the two men and arrested them.

Berrio has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a BB gun on a public way, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and speeding.

Carver has been charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Both Berrio and Carver were released on $40 bail and are scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Feb. 13, in Barnstable District Court.