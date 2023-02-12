Crime Teen girl arrested after fatal stabbing in Jamaica Plain Two victims ran into a police station with injuries Saturday night.

One woman was killed and another injured in a stabbing Saturday night in Jamaica Plain, according to Boston Police.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to 5 Woodside Ave. to a report of a person being stabbed. Before they could respond, two victims ran into a police station located on Washington Street. Both had stab wounds, police said.

They were transported to separate hospitals for their injuries. Both were stabbed multiple times. One victim, a woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Soon after the incident, police encountered a juvenile female in the area of Glen Road. She was brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was later placed under arrest and charged in connection with the murder, police said.

The second victim’s injuries were considered life threatening Saturday, but were no longer considered that dangerous Sunday morning, The Boston Globe reported.

The juvenile who was arrested, a 16-year-old girl, will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court, NBC10 reported.

Police have not released the identities of either victim.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).