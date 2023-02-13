Crime

Dorchester shooting sends 2 to the hospital

It is unclear what conditions the victims are in.

By Susannah Sudborough

Two people were shot in Dorchester Monday evening. It is not clear what their condition is.

Boston police said they responded at 8:08 p.m. to 21 Dewey St. Police found two people with gunshot wounds who were then taken to a hospital.

No further information has been released been released at this time.