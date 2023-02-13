Dorchester shooting sends 2 to the hospital

Newsletter Signup
Two people were shot in Dorchester Monday evening. It is not clear what their condition is.
Boston police said they responded at 8:08 p.m. to 21 Dewey St. Police found two people with gunshot wounds who were then taken to a hospital.
No further information has been released been released at this time.
