Dorchester shooting sends 2 to the hospital

Two people were shot in Dorchester Monday evening. It is not clear what their condition is.

Boston police said they responded at 8:08 p.m. to 21 Dewey St. Police found two people with gunshot wounds who were then taken to a hospital.

Here are some photos at the scene of the shooting in Dorchester this evening. The intersection of Dewey street and Dacia street is shut down. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/nxfsha13zC — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) February 14, 2023

No further information has been released been released at this time.