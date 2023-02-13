Crime N.H. State Police: Massachusetts man was drunk driving the wrong way on I-93 The Lawrence man now faces charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

A Lawrence man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and in the wrong direction on I-93 in Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

New Hampshire State Police received reports of a grey sedan driving northbound in the southbound lanes from the state line in Salem around 5:15 a.m., the agency said in a release.

A trooper found the car and drove parallel to it from the northbound side, providing updates while another trooper got in position north of the car’s path in an attempt to stop it.

Troopers worked to slow oncoming southbound traffic. As this was happening, the vehicle stopped near mile marker 6.4, police said. The trooper on the northbound side saw this, got out of his vehicle, and ran across the median to take the suspect into custody, police said.

Wigberto Maldonado, 35, was arrested and now faces charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving, the agency said.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at 603-223-4381 or [email protected]