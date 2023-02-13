Watertown police ask public’s help IDing alleged locker room thief

Newsletter Signup
Watertown police are asking the public to help them identify a man they say stole money from lockers during high school hockey games earlier this month.
Police said in a news release that on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the John A. Ryan Skating arena, Watertown High School was playing against Arlington Catholic High School, while Bridgewater-Raynham High School was facing off against Newton South High School.
While the games were going on, around 6:50 p.m., police said, the man pictured above is believed to have gone into a locker room and stolen money from the players. Police did not say how much money was stolen or how many players were robbed.
Anyone with any information about the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Michael Martino at 617-972-600 ext. 1309.
