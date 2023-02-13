Crime Watertown police ask public’s help IDing alleged locker room thief Police say the man stole money from high school hockey players during a recent hockey game. Watertown police say the man pictured above is suspected of stealing money from high school hockey players during a game earlier this month. Watertown Police Department

Watertown police are asking the public to help them identify a man they say stole money from lockers during high school hockey games earlier this month.

Police said in a news release that on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the John A. Ryan Skating arena, Watertown High School was playing against Arlington Catholic High School, while Bridgewater-Raynham High School was facing off against Newton South High School.

While the games were going on, around 6:50 p.m., police said, the man pictured above is believed to have gone into a locker room and stolen money from the players. Police did not say how much money was stolen or how many players were robbed.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Michael Martino at 617-972-600 ext. 1309.