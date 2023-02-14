Police seek help locating missing teen last seen Feb. 8 in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Boston Police are seeking help locating 16-year-old Jakhari Howard of Dorchester. He was last seen Feb. 8.
Relatives said he was wearing a a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers when he left their home on Blue Hill Avenue. They reported him missing Feb. 10.
Those with information are asked to call 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous information can be directed to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
