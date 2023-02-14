Crime Police seek help locating missing teen last seen Feb. 8 in Dorchester Jakhari Howard, a 16-year-old Dorchester resident, went missing Feb. 8. Police provided photo of 16-year-old Jakhari Howard, who went missing last week. Photo Courtesy of Boston Police Department

Boston Police are seeking help locating 16-year-old Jakhari Howard of Dorchester. He was last seen Feb. 8.

Relatives said he was wearing a a blue sweatshirt, green Nike sweatpants and black Nike sneakers when he left their home on Blue Hill Avenue. They reported him missing Feb. 10.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712. Anonymous information can be directed to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).