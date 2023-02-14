Crime Police seek trio of thieves caught on video lifting wallet from elderly Wegmans shopper The three suspects are also accused of committing a second theft in the parking lot outside. Medford police are looking to identify three suspects – one woman and two men – in connection with two thefts at a Wegmans grocery store on Jan. 27. Medford Police Department

Authorities are looking to identify three suspects who allegedly worked together to steal a woman’s wallet while she was shopping at Wegmans in Medford last month.

The suspects allegedly went on to commit another theft outside in the grocery store’s parking lot.

Medford police on Monday released surveillance footage showing three suspects – identified by police as one woman and two men – entering the Wegmans on Mystic Valley Parkway on Jan. 27 around 3:15 p.m.

The video then shows the produce section where one suspect appears to point to the intended victim. After a bit of circling around the aisle, one suspect appears to distract the victim with a question or comment about produce, while another suspect appears to grab the wallet from the cart. The victim, who police identified as an elderly woman, does not appear to have noticed what happened when she turns back to her cart.

Advertisement:

The video then changes to show the parking lot outside Wegmans, where police say the suspects waited outside to pick out their next victim.

They are accused by police of being involved in a second theft there, but the department did not provide details.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or provide additional information relating to this case is being asked to contact Detective Mike Pellegrino at 781-391-6767 ext. 3244.

Watch the surveillance video below: