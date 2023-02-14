Crime Suspect sought in Brigham Circle assault Authorities said the victim, a man, was "struck in the face during a physical altercation following a shoplifting incident." Boston police are looking to identify this suspect, who they described as a 6-foot-tall Black man in his 50s, who was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a green or gray hooded jacked, and gray pants. He was also seen pushing a black shopping carriage. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with an alleged assault and battery that occurred near Brigham Circle last month.

The incident took place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at approximately 10:50 a.m. at 1620 Tremont St., according to release from Boston police.

Authorities said the victim, a man, was “struck in the face during a physical altercation following a shoplifting incident.”

Police described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall Black man in his 50s, who was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a green or gray hooded jacked, and gray pants. He was also seen pushing a black shopping carriage.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).