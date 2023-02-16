Crime Another Mass. driver arrested for allegedly driving drunk in the wrong direction on I-93 in New Hampshire The 31-year-old Andover woman now faces charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless operation.

An Andover woman was arrested early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated and headed in the wrong direction along I-93 just over the New Hampshire border.

New Hampshire State Police received reports from Massachusetts State police around 2:45 a.m. that a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-93 in Methuen, according to a release.

The vehicle, later identified as a Jeep Grand Cherokee, soon crossed the state line into New Hampshire, police said.

New Hampshire State Police and Windham, New Hampshire, police responded to the area in search of the vehicle.

Near Exit 2 in Salem, the Jeep stopped in the left breakdown lane, still facing the wrong direction, police said.

Troopers and Windham officers caught up and took the driver into custody.

The 31-year-old Andover woman now faces charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless operation. She will be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court at a later date, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Trooper Bryan Taylor at 603-223-4381 or [email protected]

The incident comes just days after New Hampshire State Police arrested another Massachusetts driver, who was also arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way while intoxicated on I-93.