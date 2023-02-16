Crime Police: South Shore delivery driver caught with meth while committing lewd act in public "We are extremely happy that the Plymouth resident never got their food." Stock Photo

A lucky Plymouth resident did not receive Valentines Day dinner Tuesday night, after two Plymouth narcotics detectives found a third-party delivery driver from Wareham committing a lewd act in his car while possessing methamphetamine, police said.

Police say the detectives were stationed outside of an open local business, when the driver pulled into the parking lot. After five minutes of no activity, the police approached the car and found a man with his pants pulled down to his knees, according to a statement from the Plymouth Police Department.

“The man, clearly aggravated at the interruption by the presence of these detectives, stated ‘What, I’m not allowed to do this here (clean version)!?’,” the statement read.

Police asked the adult man to put his “appendage” away, and as he exited the car, he told police what he was doing.

“As the man was exiting, he said that he was trying to pleasure himself quickly as he was delivering for a third party food delivery service,” the police report said. “We are extremely happy that the Plymouth resident never got their food.”

After the man exited, police reported finding methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Police charged and arrested the man with lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, as well as possession of a class B substance.

The man will appear in court at a later date.