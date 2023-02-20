2 dead in separate Boston shootings Saturday night

Newsletter Signup
Two people died in separate Boston shootings on Saturday.
In Dorchester, a woman died from multiple gunshot wounds and in Roxbury, one man died and another was injured in a shooting.
After responding to reports of a shooting at 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester, Boston police found 32-year-old Diva Ayuso suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said in a release. Ayuso was pronounced dead at the scene.
The ShotSpotter activation alert directing police to that address came around 8:45 p.m.
In Roxbury, police responded to the area of 958 Tremont Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting via ShotSpotter, BPD said in a release. When they arrived, officers found two adult males with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were sent to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
Each of the investigations is active, and police are requesting that tips be sent to Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips may be referred to 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
