Crime Haverhill man arrested for allegedly trafficking tens of thousands of fentanyl pills Police found two pill presses that Angel Joel Diaz, also known as "Guero," allegedly used to manufacture counterfeit prescription pills. Police seized approximately 50,000 counterfeit pills and two pill presses after arresting Angel Joel Diaz. U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts

A Haverhill man is facing charges for allegedly manufacturing and distributing tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl in and around Lawrence and Boston.

Angel Joel Diaz, 34, was arrested and charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Police began investigating Diaz, who also goes by the nickname “Guero,” in January. An undercover officer posing as a potential drug customer contacted Diaz on Jan. 10, police said, and asked to purchase counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl.

Diaz agreed to meet the next day, and allegedly provided 208 fentanyl pills weighing about 26 grams total to the undercover officer. Half of the pills allegedly contained methamphetamine as well as fentanyl.

A pill press allegedly used by Diaz. U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts

Prosecutors said Diaz told the officer that he manufactures his own fentanyl pills and distributes them in Lawrence, Boston, and in New York via shipments in the mail.

Diaz allegedly maintained contact with the undercover officer after their meeting, and asked about the officer purchasing more fentanyl pills. Diaz sent multiple photos depicting his manufacturing process, prosecutors said, which included images of a blue substance in tin pans, wrapped bricks of suspected fentanyl, and blue pills with “M/30” stamped on them.

“Swallowing a lethal drug can have the exact same deadly outcome as injecting one. With the rise in counterfeit pill distribution, the health and safety of our communities are put at greater risk,” Rollins said in a statement. “We believe Mr. Diaz allegedly conspired to sell tens of thousands of these deadly counterfeit pills to areas in our Commonwealth and beyond. During the investigation, approximately 50,000 counterfeit pills were seized along with two pill presses.”

Diaz allegedly distributed 5,150 and 8,500 counterfeit prescription pills containing suspected fentanyl to the undercover officer on Jan. 27 and Feb. 7, respectively.

Diaz allegedly sent a photo of suspected fentanyl pills to the officer on Feb. 14 with a message that said “even making it with a mask makes you want to vomit and everything.”

Diaz was arrested on Feb. 15 while carrying a shopping bag of approximately 31,800 fentanyl pills separated into seven plastic bags. During a search of his residence in Haverhill, police found two pill presses, tens of thousands of fentanyl pills, suspected fentanyl powder, and chemicals used in the manufacturing process, prosecutors said.

“The state of Massachusetts is faced with an opioid crisis unlike ever before,” Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division Brian D. Boyle said in a statement. “Those responsible for distributing lethal drugs like counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to the citizens of Massachusetts need to be held accountable for their actions. DEA will aggressively pursue Drug Trafficking Organizations and individuals who are distributing this poison. This investigation demonstrates the strength and continued commitment of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. It is our mission to target those who seek to profit from the sale of deadly substances.”