Crime Teen stabbed several times at Cape Cod Mall The 17-year-old was flown to a Providence hospital for treatment.

A teen was stabbed multiple times at the Cape Cod Mall before being flown to a Providence hospital Monday evening, the Barnstable Police Department said in a release.

When Barnstable police arrived at the Hyannis mall around 4 p.m. on Monday, they found the 17-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds to the torso. An ambulance took the victim to Boston Municipal Airport before he was flown to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say he is likely to survive. He was in serious condition when they found him.

Police believe the incident to be the result of an argument. The suspect has not yet been caught, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable police at 508-778-3874.