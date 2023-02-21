One dead after shooting in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
One person was killed and another injured after a shooting in Dorchester Tuesday night, Boston police said in a statement.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on 59 Wilrose St. at 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday. They found two adult men at the scene, pronouncing one dead and transporting the other to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The department was not able to provide any additional information regarding the ongoing investigation.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470 or to call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS.
