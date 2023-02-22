Crime Police heard shouting, gunshots in 911 call before Andover murder-suicide, district attorney says Officials released new details surrounding the deaths of Andrew, Linda, and Sebastian Robinson. Balloons attached to the Robinson family mailbox outside their home in a makeshift memorial John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Officials released new information Wednesday regarding the Andover man who allegedly shot and killed his wife and son before taking his own life earlier this month.

Investigators revealed more information about the chilling 911 call police received before the Feb. 9 incident. Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office also shared details about the medical history of Andrew Robinson, 56. Prosecutors say he killed his wife, Linda Robinson, 55, and their 12-year-old son, Sebastian in the early morning hours.

“Unfortunately, we will never have all the answers of why this horrendous incident occurred. However, some of the ‘why’ has been answered, and we hope it provides some closure for the extended family and everyone else affected,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said in a statement.

The Andover Police Department received a 911 call from 48 Porter Rd. at about 3:09 a.m. on Feb. 9. Investigators believe the call was placed by Andrew Robinson.

A young male voice can be heard shouting in the background of the call. Investigators believe that voice belonged to Sebastian Robinson. The voices on the call were difficult to hear, but officials said loud smashing sounds could be heard. Police now believe those sounds were gunshots. Officers were dispatched to the home at 3:10 a.m.

They arrived eight minutes later and knocked on the front door. When officers received no response, they went to the back of the house and looked through a sliding glass door. They saw Linda Robinson lying on the floor in a hallway off the kitchen with apparent injuries. That is when police decided to force their way into the building, according to Tucker’s office.

Once they were inside, officers found Andrew Robinson dead in the family room with a gun nearby. Investigators believe he killed himself.

Police also found Sebastian Robinson dead on the kitchen floor from gunshot wounds.

Through conversations with friends and family, investigators said they have learned that Andrew Robinson was depressed and having trouble sleeping. He was seeking “treatment for physical and mental health issues” from doctors in the area, Tucker’s office said. He had been prescribed medication for his conditions, officials said, but did not elaborate further. Police had never been called to the Robinson household before Feb. 9.

At the scene, police recovered a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun, spent casings, and live rounds in the kitchen and family room.

Linda, Sebastian, and Andrew Robinson photographed during Sebastian’s First Communion.

Investigators learned that the gun had been purchased legally and was properly registered. Andrew Robinson had a license to carry that had expired just over a year before the killings, on Feb. 1, 2022, officials said.

“While we can never know everything going on inside someone’s home or mind, we’re absolutely clear domestic violence can’t be tolerated for any reason, and that there’s a mental health crisis in our country,” Tucker said in a statement. “Our office works daily to address each problem, and I urge those in need – and those who care about them – to reach out to us, the state government and outside groups for support. No one should feel alone as they cope with these problems.”

Those that knew the Robinsons are still trying to process the tragedy. Friends and family told The Boston Globe that Andrew and Linda Robinson loved each other deeply and took good care of their son.

“We are trying to figure out what happened, and who did what,” Peter Kanarian, Andrew Robinson’s step-father, told the Globe. “When [Andrew Robinson] had a child, he worshipped that young boy.”

Sebastian Robinson was a sixth grade student at Saint John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, according to his obituary. The boy loved his school community, and played cello in the school’s string ensemble.

Sebastian Robinson also loved books, and was a talented writer. He found joy in riding his bike, playing with his extensive Lego collection, and in interacting with animals. His obituary describes him as a “quiet, bright light” within his friend group, and a “compassionate classmate.”

Linda Robinson was raised in the U.S. and Canada before graduating from Lynn English High School in 1985. She went on to attend Merrimack College, and lived in Andover for more than 30 years, according to her obituary. She worked as a model while younger and then transitioned to a successful career in accounting and human resources.

Above all, she loved her son.

“More than anything, being a mother was Linda’s greatest gift. She considered Sebastian to be her pride and joy,” her obituary reads.