Crime Randolph daycare worker charged after allegedly taping 2-year-old’s mouth shut The incident took place at Here We Grow Daycare at the First Congregational Church in Randolph.

A Randolph daycare worker is facing criminal charges for allegedly taping a 2-year-old’s mouth shut.

Randolph police confirmed that 26-year-old Randolph resident Amy Li has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child and assault and battery for an incident which took place at Here We Grow Daycare on Feb. 16.

In a Facebook post, Nyasia Holmes wrote that on the day of the incident, Li told her she put masking tape on her daughter Kaiya’s mouth “in a playing manner.”

Holmes said another worker at the daycare had seen the incident and reported it to the daycare’s director.

“Why did you think it was ok to put a 2-year-old in a thinking chair and obstruct her breathing and talking?” Holmes said during an interview with Boston 25 News.

Randolph daycare worker charged with reckless endangerment of child, assault & battery. Mother claims worker taped 2-year-old daughter’s mouth shut. STORY ONLY ON #Boston25 AT 10/11 pic.twitter.com/2t7Ndu2PI0 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) February 22, 2023

Holmes wrote that she then contacted the other daycare worker, who told her that Li’s story was not accurate. Holmes wrote that the worker told her Li put tape on Kaiya’s mouth because the 2-year-old was having a tantrum while the other children at the daycare were sleeping.

“The story [Li] informed me about was not what actually took place to my child. She was trying to cover her tracks,” Holmes wrote.

After hearing the other worker’s account, Holmes wrote, she immediately filed a police report and contacted the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Holmes wrote that she was disturbed by the fact that she was the one who reported the incident to the police, instead of the daycare’s director.

“You should feel safe while you are working and paying for a childcare center to be looking after your child,” Holmes wrote.

Here We Grow Daycare did not return a request for comment Wednesday evening. It is unclear whether Li is still employed at the daycare.

“I will get justice for my child, and [Li does] not deserve to work with children,” Holmes told Boston 25 News.

Randolph Police said Li was issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court via criminal complaint. A hearing is scheduled for March 6.