Crime N.H. man indicted on multiple charges related to 23-year-old woman’s murder Brandon Mitchell has been indicted for second-degree murder and covering up evidence in connection with the death of Esmae Doucette. Brandon Mitchell, 21, was indicted on charges related to the shooting death of 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, of Jackson, N.H. on Feb. 17. Jackson Police Department via Facebook

A grand jury indicted a 21-year-old New Hampshire man for allegedly shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman and covering up evidence of her death.

Jackson resident Esmae Doucette was shot Nov. 30, 2022, at Dana Place apartments in Jackson. WMUR reported that she was shot in the head and died two days later at a hospital.

Police arrested Jackson resident Brandon Mitchell for second-degree murder in connection with Doucette’s death a few days later.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's office has charged 21-year-old Brandon Mitchell with second degree murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Esme Doucette of Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Zp9GwPCSbA — Arielle Mitropoulos WMUR (@AMitropsWMUR) December 4, 2022

In a Thursday news release, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that on Feb. 17, a Carroll County Grand Jury indicted Mitchell on one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing Doucette’s death.

Advertisement:

The grand jury also indicted Mitchell on an alternative count of second-degree murder for recklessly causing her death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” the AG’s Office said.

Additionally, the grand jury indicted Mitchell on one count of falsifying physical evidence. Allegedly, Mitchell suspected that he would be investigated for Doucette’s death, and thus moved a bullet cartridge into a bedroom to help cover up the murder, the AG’s Office said.

Esmae Doucette died, Brandon Mitchell, 22, charged with murder in Jackson, NH shootinghttps://t.co/1jlS4W8jnU pic.twitter.com/z1hvD3pca9 — News Alerts (@JazmineCallmeh) December 3, 2022

Mitchell is scheduled to be arraigned on these charges at 9 a.m. on March 16 in Carroll County Superior Court. According to WMUR, Mitchell’s trial is expected to take place in January 2024.

Police have not specified the relationship between Mitchell and Doucette, but before Doucette died, police charged Mitchell with “domestic violence-related crimes,” the AG’s Office told Boston.com Thursday. The AG’s Office declined to specify whose apartment Doucette was shot in.

Doucette’s family previously called her death “unfathomable,” describing her as “full of warmth and generosity.”