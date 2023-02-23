Crime A man was shoved onto Blue Line tracks in Revere. He landed on his feet and just barely missed getting hit by an oncoming train. A 35-year-old man was "intentionally and aggressively shoved into the right of way" by a 40-year-old man, officials said.

A man was allegedly shoved by another man onto the tracks at the MBTA’s Revere Beach Station on Saturday afternoon and just barely missed getting hit by an oncoming Blue Line train, officials said.

The incident took place shortly before 2:30 p.m., MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan explained in an email.

A 35-year-old man was “intentionally and aggressively shoved into the right of way” by a 40-year-old man, he said.

“The victim, fortunately, landed on his feet and was able to maintain his balance and quickly remove himself from the right of way (pit area),” Sullivan said. “Approximately 40 seconds elapsed when an inbound Blue Line train entered into the same area the victim was shoved into.”

When transit police arrived, witnesses pointed to the suspect, who had boarded the train.

The suspect “challenged the officers to a physical confrontation” when they tried to talk to him, Sullivan said.

After de-escalating the situation, officers removed the man from the train and confirmed with witnesses and the victim that he was the alleged perpetrator.

EMS conducted a mental health evaluation of the suspect and later transported him to a local hospital for another evaluation.

Transit police plan to charge the man, whose name was not released, with assault with the intent to murder, according to Sullivan.

“We take this matter with the utmost seriousness it deserved, hence the charges, and we are grateful the victim did not sustain any injuries,” the police superintendent said.

“We would like to remind everyone to always be aware of your surroundings and stand back away from the yellow line area until your train arrives and you are ready to board,” he added.