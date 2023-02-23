Crime Police investigating after two women, 20 and 21, shot in their car in Lynn Authorities transported the two victims to a local hospital with gunshot wounds that were said to be not life-threatening.

Two women were injured Tuesday night in Lynn when someone shot at their vehicle from behind, authorities said.

Lynn police received a call at about 11:40 p.m. from one of the women, reporting that they were in a car in the area of Autumn and Stephen streets when someone in another car behind them began shooting at them, Lt. Michael Kmiec said in an email.

Authorities transported the women, ages 20 and 21, to a local hospital with gunshot wounds that were said to be not life-threatening, according to Kmiec.

Investigators recovered multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation remains ongoing by Lynn police.