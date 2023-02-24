Crime Police: Street racing may have caused fatal I-93 crash Authorities are seeking information from the public about the crash, which killed Michael Wojdag, 46, from Hanson.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding a fatal car crash that may have been caused by two cars racing down I-93.

The crash occurred Sunday night just before 9 p.m. on I-93 North in Braintree, where a black 2019 Honda Civic sedan hit a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, killing 46-year-old Michael Wojdag from Hanson, who was operating the Tahoe.

Police transported the two other occupants in the Civic, a 45-year-old woman and a teenage boy, to a South Shore Hospital with minor injuries, and the five occupants of the Civic were not injured, Massachusetts State police said in a statement.

Police say that two unidentified speeding cars may have caused the accident.

“Evidence collected thus far suggests the possible involvement of two other unknown vehicles, which were traveling at high rates of speed. One of those vehicles may have struck the Civic, forcing it into the Tahoe. The only description at this time is that one of the other vehicles was a sedan.”

State police are asking anyone with information to contact the State Police-Milton Barracks at 617-698-5840 or the State Police Troop H Detective Unit at 617-740-7544.