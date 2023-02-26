Man found dead outside Auburn High School, investigation underway

Newsletter Signup
Auburn police are investigating the death of a man who was found outside Auburn High School Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department announced.
Firefighters, officers, and paramedics arrived at 99 Auburn Street around 6:35 a.m. Sunday following reports of an unresponsive male on a driveway. When they arrived, paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
State and local police are investigating the case, but determined the public is not at risk, police said.
WCVB reports the Worcester Country District Attorney’s office is not releasing further information about the case.
