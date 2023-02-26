Crime Man dies in exchange of gunfire with police near Springfield casino The victim’s name has not been released, and the death is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office and state and local police.





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of acting aggressively toward others at a Massachusetts casino died early Saturday after being chased by and exchanging gunfire with police.

According to prosecutors, members of the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit and the Springfield Police Department responded around 2 a.m. to reports of a 48-year-old man behaving aggressively and possibly carrying a gun at the MGM Casino.

Officers chased him on foot after he left the casino, and he was shot during an exchange of gunfire with police, the Hampden County District Attorney’s office said.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The victim’s name has not been released, and the death is being investigated by the prosecutor’s office and state and local police.

“The investigation will rely on nationally-recognized best practices for conducting an impartial and transparent investigation into what led to a police officer’s use of deadly force, resulting in a death,” the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in a statement.