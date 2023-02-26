Crime Police seek man who fled Mass. Pike crash toward BU The man hasn’t been found and isn’t considered a threat to others.

Police are looking for a middle-aged man who fled the scene of a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Boston University Friday.

According to NBC10 Boston, state and local police are looking for a middle-aged man with a scruffy beard and black sweater last seen near Commonwealth Avenue and Buick Street.

The man hasn’t been found and isn’t considered a threat to others.

No information has been released about the crash, according to NBC10 Boston.