Crime Transit police seek duo who allegedly assaulted, abused Asian woman

MBTA transit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are accused of assaulting an Asian woman at the MBTA Davis Square Station.

At around 5:39 p.m. Feb. 20, an Asian woman was assaulted and verbally harassed with “racial epithets,” according to the transit police website.

An image of the two suspects was also posted by the MBTA transit police via Twitter.

Any member of the public with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the MBTA transit police at 617-222-1050.