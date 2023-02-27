Crime Boston Police seize guns, drugs, and dirt bikes in drag racing crackdown Four people were arrested following a long-term investigation. BPD officers seized numerous dirt bikes as part of a drag racing crackdown. Boston Police Department

Boston Police announced Monday that the department cracked down on an illegal drag racing operation following a long-term investigation. Police seized drugs, guns, and multiple vehicles, the department said.

Officers assigned to BPD’s Drug Control Unit and its Auto Theft Unit executed multiple search warrants at about 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 17. These warrants were executed in the area of 44 Lochdale Road in Roslindale. A self-storage facility is located there.

The long-term investigation was focused on groups involved in illegal drag racing. These events drew large crowds and resulted in “excessively loud music, public drinking, and reckless operation,” police said.

Multiple guns were seized during the BPD raid. Boston Police Department

Over the past week, police arrested four people: Angel Javier Mejia Lara, 26, of Roxbury, Wallis Baez Pimentel, 31, of Roxbury, Ramon Antonio Villar Peguero, 20, of Roxbury, and Melfi Octavio Rosa Hiraldo, 35, of Dorchester.

Officers seized multiple weapons, including a Glock 19, a Masterpiece Arms submachine gun, an Archangel AR-15, Rockland Island revolver model 206, Glock 26, SCCY 9MM, and an Umarex pellet gun. They also seized three extended magazines and a silencer.

Police recovered more than 36 grams of fentanyl and 37 dirt bikes and mopeds.

Lara is charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, registering of bets, money laundering, two counts of trafficking fentanyl, five counts of distribution of fentanyl, receiving a stolen license plate, three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, operating an illegal repair shop, and conspiracy, police said.

Lara was arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court, The Boston Globe reported. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and he was released on personal recognizance.

Pimentel was charged with registering bets, using a phone for gaming and betting, and conspiracy. He was expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Peguero was charged with trafficking fentanyl, five counts of distributing fentanyl, and drag racing. He was expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, police said.

Hiraldo was charged with three counts of distributing fentanyl. He was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

