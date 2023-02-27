Missing toddler brought to hospital, police arrest suspect who stole Honda with her inside

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Toddler Emma Buth, who had been reported missing Sunday night, was safely dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital just under two hours later, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Lawrence police reported around 11:30 p.m. that there were two suspects in the vehicle, a 33-year-old male from Methuen and a 29-year-old female from Haverhill, both of which are in custody.
The 22-month-old from Lawrence was in the backseat of a 2011 Honda Pilot that was stolen around 8:19 p.m. from South Broadway Street in Lawrence, police said. An Amber Alert went out and police immediately began a search.
Buth was reported safe just before 10 p.m.
State police reported a suspect was in custody shortly after, following a car chase on Route 495.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.