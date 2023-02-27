Crime Next court appearance for Brian Walshe pushed to April Walshe allegedly murdered and dismembered his wife, Ana, last month. Brian Walshe listens to prosecutor Lynn Beland during his arraignment at Quincy District Court on Jan. 18, 2022. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

The office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Monday that the case involving Brian Walshe was continued from Wednesday to April 4 in Quincy District Court. A status conference was scheduled for March 1.

Walshe is accused of murdering his wife Ana last month.

The Cohasset mother was reported missing in the first days of January, and the investigation progressed from a missing persons case into a murder investigation as the weeks went on. A full timeline of the events surrounding the case can be found here.

Prosecutors say Walshe dismembered his wife and discarded her body. During their investigation, authorities recovered 10 trash bags filled with blood-stained items, including a hacksaw and a hatchet.

In the hours and days after Ana Walshe was last seen, her husband allegedly searched Google for suspicious phrases, including “How long before a body starts to smell,” and “Can you throw away body parts.”

Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and disinterring a body.

Brian Walshe last appeared remotely for a brief hearing on Feb. 9. Clad in an orange jumpsuit, he listened as his lawyer told the court that prosecutors had not turned over important items of discovery.

After Walshe is indicted by a grand Jury, the case against him will move to Norfolk Superior Court, The Boston Globe reported. Prosecutors said earlier this month that could happen by mid-March.