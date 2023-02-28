Crime Boston police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old Hyde Park girl Destiny Cotto has been missing for over a week. Destiny Cotto, 15, has been missing from Hyde Park for over a week. Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Hyde Park.

Destiny Cotto was last seen around 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in Hyde Park, police said. At that time, she was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with black leggings underneath, and white sneakers.

Destiny often hangs out in the Ashmont and Fields Corner areas of Dorchester, police said.

Anyone with information about Destiny’s whereabouts is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-5607.