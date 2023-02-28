Crime Roslindale man arrested after allegedly spraying ‘unknown liquid’ in T rider’s face Tyrell Benton, 36, allegedly said "take a bath" to a woman before spraying her in the face with something. A woman was sprayed in the face with an "unknown liquid" at Fenway Station on the Green Line. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Transit police arrested a Roslindale man Monday after he allegedly sprayed an “unknown liquid” onto another T rider at a Green Line station.

Transit police said in a news release that they were called to Fenway Station on the D Line at 11:13 p.m. by a woman who said a man had sprayed her in the face with a liquid substance.

Police said the victim, whose hair and jacket were wet when police arrived, told them she had been standing at a ticket booth with a friend when a man came up to her and said “take a bath.” He then sprayed her in the face with something, but she did not know what.

When police arrived, the man who allegedly sprayed the victim was still in the MBTA station on the train platform. Police said the victim pointed the man out to them and they identified him as 36-year-old Tyrell Benton.

Police discovered that there was a warrant for Benton’s arrest out of East Boston District Court for trespassing. They then arrested Benton and charged him with assault and battery, police said.

Whatever liquid was sprayed on the victim, she was not injured during the incident and opted not to be taken to a hospital.