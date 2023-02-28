Crime He ‘flaunted his arsenal’ on social media. Now a Salem man is going away on gun and drug charges. "We can only hope that the 'Yo Pesci' show has reached its final episode." Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell speaks about the arrest of leaders and members of a prolific North Shore drug trafficking organization in June, 2021. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

A Salem man who flaunted his firearms on YouTube was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison and three years parole for possession of fentanyl and firearms, as well as promoting violence on social media, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in a press release.

Ernest Johnson, 34, who goes by the names of “Yo Pesci” and “Mr. Live Mr. Drive” on social media, is a proven member of a North Shore drug trafficking ring, which manufactured the counterfeit fentanyl pills, according to First Assistant United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

In addition to possessing illicit drugs, Johnson was in illegal possession of firearms due to past felony convictions, Levy said. He had firearms, including an automatic weapon, and ammunition.

He used his social media to brag about the drugs, weapons, and jewelry the gang had in its possession, according to Levy. Johnson also promoted violence on the platform, threatening those he thought were a “rat” or a “snitch,” and boasting about those he or the gang had attacked.

Levy said Johnson “brazenly flaunted his arsenal on livestreams,” and promoted violence on and off of social media.

“We can only hope that the ‘Yo Pesci’ show has reached its final episode,” Levy stated in the release. “His days as social media influencer for criminal enterprises have ended.”

Johnson was arrested in June 2021 alongside Vincent Caruso, Laurie Caruso, and Nicole Benton. The latter three were sentenced in 2022 after being caught through coordinated efforts between the federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and the Drug Crime Enforcement Taskforce.

Vincent Caruso operated the gang and drug operations that Johnson was involved in, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The group trafficked around 500,000 fentanyl pills per year, equating to more than 30 kilograms, the office reported.

Johnson was a security member of the gang, as well as Vincent Caruso’s driver and personal assistant, Levy said.

Special agents of the Boston Division’s of the FBI and the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they will continue to remove violent criminals from the area, including more members of the North Shore gang.

“Armed violent drug dealers are wreaking havoc in our communities, and using fentanyl in counterfeit prescriptions is a deadly combination,” said James Ferguson of the FBI’s Boston Division.