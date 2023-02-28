Crime Methuen suspects who stole car with toddler inside arraigned Adam Maksou and Jamie Garrity, both of Methuen, pleaded not guilty.

Two suspects charged with stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Lawrence were ordered held on bail Tuesday.

Adam Maksou, 36, of Methuen, was charged with kidnapping, larceny, and endangering a child. Jamie Garrity, 36, of Methuen, was also charged with kidnapping and receiving the stolen vehicle. Garrity received an additional charge Tuesday morning when it was discovered that she allegedly provided police with a fake name.

The pair were arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, where they both pleaded not guilty, according to the Essex County DA’s office. Garrity was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bail, and was also detained for violating probation in a prior case.

Advertisement:

Maksou’s bail was substantially higher, at $75,000. Both suspects will receive a GPS monitoring device if they make bail.

On Monday evening, Lawrence police received a report of a vehicle stolen from in front of a business on South Broadway — with 2-year-old Emma Buth in the back seat. An Amber Alert went out and local and state police began a search for the toddler.

UPDATE 2–Emma was dropped off Lawrence Hospital and is safe. Suspect at large. https://t.co/2uMcdAdKLO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 28, 2023

Buth was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital just under two hours later, police said. She was reunited with her family Monday night.

Maksou and Garrity were pursued by police and arrested shortly after the vehicle ran out of gas on Route 62 in Berlin. Their next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.