Crime 2 shootings in Brockton a day apart leave 1 dead, 1 injured The shootings happened almost exactly a day apart.

A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night in Brockton almost exactly a day after a man was shot and killed in the city.

Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte said that police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and an uninjured man inside a parked SUV on Menlo Street after they responded to the scene at 10:53 p.m. Monday.

Emergency services took the 38-year-old woman to a nearby hospital, Duarte said. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene after ShotSpotter, the city’s electronic gunshot detection system, detected that several rounds had been fired on Menlo Street, Duarte said. Residents in the area told police they heard a car speeding down the street after the gunshots.

The previous day, Duarte said, police responded to 54 North Main St. for a report of a shooting at 10:27 p.m. The Boston Globe reported that a 33-year-old man from Quincy was shot and killed.

Police are still investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0234.