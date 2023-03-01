Crime New video shows moment car was stolen with toddler inside The 22-month-old girl was in the backseat of the mother's Honda pilot when a man and a woman hopped in and allegedly stole the car.

Surveillance footage obtained by Boston 25 News shows the harrowing moment earlier this week when a mother realized her car had been stolen with her toddler inside in Lawrence.

Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes shared the video on Twitter, calling it “gut wrenching.”

The incident took place Sunday night when the toddler’s mother briefly ran in to a barber shop on South Broadway to see how her son was doing during a haircut, Boston 25 reported.

The 22-month-old girl was in the backseat of the mother’s Honda Pilot when a man hopped in and allegedly stole the car.

The video shows the car drive away before switching to the mother inside the barbershop, who sprinted outside and after the car as she realized what was happening.

Surveillance video shows gut wrenching moments when SUV stolen w/ toddler in back seat in Lawrence. Police say child’s mother briefly stepped inside barber shop & left vehicle running #Boston25 AT 10 & 11 pic.twitter.com/nARJCUBOcZ — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) February 28, 2023

An Amber Alert was immediately issued.

Advertisement:

Just under two hours later, the toddler was confirmed to be safe after she was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Local and state police pursued two suspects, arresting them shortly after the car ran out of gas on Route 62 in Berlin.

Adam Maksou, 36, of Methuen, was charged with kidnapping, larceny, and endangering a child. Jamie Garrity, 36, of Methuen — whom police say Maksou picked up at her home after the robbery — was also charged with kidnapping and receiving the stolen vehicle.

At their arraignment Tuesday, both suspects pleaded not guilty, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Garrity received an additional charge when it was discovered that she allegedly provided police with a fake name.

Garrity was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bail, and was also detained for violating probation in a prior case. Maksou was ordered held on $75,000 bail.

If they make bail, both suspects were ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Previous Boston.com reporting was used in this report.