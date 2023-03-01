Crime TSA continues to confiscate more guns — and a knife in someone’s water bottle "Not exactly a water flavor enhancer."

Transportation Security Officers at Boston Logan International Airport continue to find and confiscate guns during the security screening process.

TSA spokesman Daniel Velez shared a photo Monday of the most recent firearms incident, noting that it was the third detection at Logan Airport and the eighth detection at a New England airport so far this year.

In 2022, a record number of guns were detected at Logan Airport.

On Friday morning @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this firearm during security screening. This is the 3rd detection at BOS and the 8th at New England airports in 2023. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/wCKksxkVxn — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) February 27, 2023

Guns aren’t the only items getting confiscated in the security screening process though. TSA recently detected a pocked knife hidden inside a water bottle.

“Not exactly a water flavor enhancer,” Velez tweeted, adding that it should have been placed in a checked bag.

Not exactly a water flavor enhancer. This morning @TSA officers @BostonLogan detected this pocket knife hidden inside a water bottle. This should have been placed in the woman's checked bag. #travelfail pic.twitter.com/dpBjRHxLv2 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) February 27, 2023

In December, TSA found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet in a passenger’s bag.

The TSA can issue civil penalties to travelers who have guns or gun parts with them at security checkpoints. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3,000. Mitigating circumstances can increase this to as much as $15,000, the agency said.

These penalties can be applied to people with concealed carry permits, as those documents do not allow for firearms to be carried onto airplanes. Members of TSA Precheck will lose their privileges if they are found trying to improperly transport a gun.

Firearms can be transported in checked baggage, the TSA said, if the weapons are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter.

More information on how to transport guns can be found on the TSA’s website.

Boston.com staff writer Ross Cristantiello contributed to this report.