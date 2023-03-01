TSA continues to confiscate more guns — and a knife in someone’s water bottle

Newsletter Signup
Transportation Security Officers at Boston Logan International Airport continue to find and confiscate guns during the security screening process.
TSA spokesman Daniel Velez shared a photo Monday of the most recent firearms incident, noting that it was the third detection at Logan Airport and the eighth detection at a New England airport so far this year.
In 2022, a record number of guns were detected at Logan Airport.
Guns aren’t the only items getting confiscated in the security screening process though. TSA recently detected a pocked knife hidden inside a water bottle.
“Not exactly a water flavor enhancer,” Velez tweeted, adding that it should have been placed in a checked bag.
In December, TSA found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet in a passenger’s bag.
The TSA can issue civil penalties to travelers who have guns or gun parts with them at security checkpoints. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3,000. Mitigating circumstances can increase this to as much as $15,000, the agency said.
These penalties can be applied to people with concealed carry permits, as those documents do not allow for firearms to be carried onto airplanes. Members of TSA Precheck will lose their privileges if they are found trying to improperly transport a gun.
Firearms can be transported in checked baggage, the TSA said, if the weapons are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter.
More information on how to transport guns can be found on the TSA’s website.
Boston.com staff writer Ross Cristantiello contributed to this report.
