Transit Police ask for help IDing man who allegedly propositioned preteen girls at North Quincy station

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly propositioned a pair of preteen girls at a Red Line station.
The victims, two girls aged 11 and 12, told Transit Police on the evening of Feb. 26 that earlier in the day, while waiting for a train at North Quincy station, a man they didn’t know called out to them to come with him.
Both girls ignored the man, they told police, so the man allegedly started walking towards them while saying “Come here…I have candy and puppies.”
The girls were frightened by the interaction and ran away from the train platform, police said. The man didn’t pursue or follow them.
Transit Police are hoping the public can help them identify the man pictured to the right. He is a “person of interest” in their investigation into this incident.
Police did not give a description of the man.
Anyone who can identify this man or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.
