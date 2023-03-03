Crime MBTA police ask for help in search for man who allegedly broke window Police say the man was yelling at another patron when he allegedly broke the window with his elbow and shoulder, causing a "spider web crack."

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who broke a train window Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Ashmont Station, according to a statement on Twitter.

The suspect. Courtesy/MBTA Transit Police

Police say the man was yelling at another patron when he allegedly broke the window with his elbow and shoulder, causing a “spider web crack.”

“Recognize this person? Please contact us with any information you have,” police tweeted.

Those with information can call police at 617-222-1050.

3/2 at 5PM Ashmont #MBTA Station. A male was yelling at another patron located inside the train & proceeded to smash the train's window w/his elbow/shoulder causing a spider web crack. Recognize this person ? Please contact us/w any info you have. 617-222-1050 pic.twitter.com/oQ25ROrhEC — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 3, 2023