MBTA police ask for help in search for man who allegedly broke window

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who broke a train window Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Ashmont Station, according to a statement on Twitter.
Police say the man was yelling at another patron when he allegedly broke the window with his elbow and shoulder, causing a “spider web crack.”
“Recognize this person? Please contact us with any information you have,” police tweeted.
Those with information can call police at 617-222-1050.
