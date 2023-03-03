Crime

MBTA police ask for help in search for man who allegedly broke window

Police say the man was yelling at another patron when he allegedly broke the window with his elbow and shoulder, causing a "spider web crack."

By Rosemary Ford

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a man who broke a train window Thursday around 5 p.m. at the Ashmont Station, according to a statement on Twitter.

The suspect. Courtesy/MBTA Transit Police

“Recognize this person? Please contact us with any information you have,” police tweeted.

Those with information can call police at 617-222-1050.