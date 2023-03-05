Crime Boston police ask public for info on fatal Roxbury shooting This latest death is the city's eighth homicide this year. A man was shot and killed on Weaver Way in Roxbury Saturday afternoon. Nick Stoico/The Boston Globe.

Boston police are asking the public for any information they might have on a fatal shooting that took place in Roxbury Saturday afternoon.

Police said in a news release that they responded to a report of a person shot at 109 Weaver Way around 3:31 p.m. There, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim or any other identifying information about him.

Confirmed Fatal shooting in Roxbury. Police are still on scene investigating. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/BbmpLkN2IN — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) March 4, 2023

NBC10 Boston reported that Deputy Supt. James Miller said Saturday that police weren’t sure yet if the victim lived at the housing complex where the shooting took place. They also hadn’t determined how many people were involved in the shooting, Miller reportedly said.

Miller added that police are searching for a suspect, the news station reported.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu released a statement on the shooting Sunday saying that authorities won’t rest until there’s no more street violence in the city, NBC10 Boston reported.

“I personally go through the data weekly, visit BPD during their meetings when they’re discussing Citywide trends, and stay in touch with them regarding when we need to draw on other resources and coordinate other agencies with a particular focus on youth safety,” she said in the statement.

The Boston Globe reported that this latest death is the city’s eighth homicide this year.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Boston police at (617) 343-4470.