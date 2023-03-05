Crime Police officers in Newton, Tewksbury hospitalized in separate attacks by suspects The Tewksbury officer suffered a broken rib, and two Newton officers were punched in the back of the head.

In two separate incidents, three police officers from Massachusetts were hospitalized after they were attacked by suspects. All three officers have since been released.

One officer attacked in Tewksbury

The first incident happened Thursday, March 2, around 8 p.m. in Tewksbury. Tewksbury police said in a news release that the Marshalls at 10 Main St. had reported that a man was shoplifting at the store.

The man, who was later identified as 35-year-old Lowell resident Angel Luis Perez Rosario, had allegedly put on clothes the store was selling and filled up a shopping cart before walking past the registers without paying, employees told police.

Police said they saw Perez Rosario trying to steal the items before he spotted them and tried to run away. Officers ordered him to stop, and ran after him when he didn’t.

When officers caught up to Perez Rosario, police said, he allegedly resisted arrest and hit one officer in the chest. Police were able to arrest him, but the officer he hit was taken to a hospital and found to be suffering from a broken rib.

While searching Perez Rosario’s person, police said, officers allegedly found a small plastic bag with a brown powdery substance inside, which was determined to be fentanyl. They also allegedly found Xanax pills he had not been prescribed.

Perez Rosario was charged by Tewksbury police with assault and battery of a police officer, resisting arrest, larceny under $1,200, possession of a Class A drug, and possession of a Class E drug.

When Perez Rosario was booked, police said, they found that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Lowell District Court. He was arraigned in Lowell District Court Friday and released on $500 cash bail.

Two officers attacked in Newton

The second incident happened Saturday night in Newton. Newton police said in a news release that they were responding to a domestic violence call when the “assaultive, out of control” suspect ran into an apartment.

When officers caught up to the suspect, police said, the suspect tried to fight the officers. He allegedly tried to steal their guns and punched two different officers in the back of their heads.

One officer was knocked unconscious by the blow for a short time, police said, but the two officers managed to arrest the suspect anyway. The officers were then taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital and later released.

Newton police are not releasing the name of the suspect due to Massachusetts domestic violence laws, which bar police from identifying suspects involved in domestic violence crimes. They also did not say what charges the suspect is facing as a result of the incident.

“This incident underscores the danger that police officers face every day. Officers respond to each call and put their lives on the line to protect victims and the community,” Newton police said in the release. “Attacks upon police officers will not be tolerated and we look forward to justice for victims and our officers. Our officers are in our thoughts and we wish them a quick recovery.”